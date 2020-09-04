Having only narrowly avoided a huge hit to its finances due to repayment to broadcasters following the postponement of the league schedule in March, the English Premier League (EPL) has taken a two-footed blow with the early cancellation of its steaming rights contract in China with PPTV.
In 2016, the Suning Holdings subsidiary inked a contract to stream the Premier League in China from 2019 to 2021 in a deal with $700 million. However, in March 2020 PPTV is said to have withheld at £160 million instalment on the contract just as the schedule was mothballed due to Covid-19. The dispute between the two parties has rumbled on since and now the EPL is said to have has cut its losses and cancelled the contract.
Neither the EPL nor Suning have commented officially on the action. It has been reported that the EPL is seeking an alternative to PPTV and the loss of revenue comes only weeks after it agreed to refund UK pay-TV broadcasters Sky and BT for subscription revenues that it has lost since action disappeared from UK screens.
At the beginning of June 2020, EPL clubs agreed to an arrangement with the UK broadcasters to repay £223 million with as much as £170 million deferred until the 2021/22 season.
Neither the EPL nor Suning have commented officially on the action. It has been reported that the EPL is seeking an alternative to PPTV and the loss of revenue comes only weeks after it agreed to refund UK pay-TV broadcasters Sky and BT for subscription revenues that it has lost since action disappeared from UK screens.
At the beginning of June 2020, EPL clubs agreed to an arrangement with the UK broadcasters to repay £223 million with as much as £170 million deferred until the 2021/22 season.