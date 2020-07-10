Global technology consultancy SADA has closed a five-year, $50 million deal with ad tech provider MadHive to expand the over-the-top (OTT) ad solutions company’s use of Google Cloud technologies to deliver new products and services.





MadHive’s end-to-end advertising solution — based on cryptography, blockchain and AI to power modern media — was first deployed on the



The challenge was to deliver MadHive’s next-generation platform at scale with low latency while supporting a rapid, iterative development cycle, machine learning requirements, and a short go-to-market timeline. “SADA’s first step with Madhive was analysing the limits of the Kubernetes- and Docker-based implementation they had previously used for prototypes,” said SADA director of cloud adoption Simon Margolis.



MadHive said that from ideation to research, patent and deployment, Google Cloud’s big data and machine learning tools were the only backend technologies capable of meeting its technical demands. Its initial environment built in Google Cloud is said to be responding well to traffic surges, while maintaining extremely low latency and high availability for all users. MadHive is currently saving 60% on cloud services with Google Cloud, mainly due to building more efficient scaling and performing optimised reads and writes.



"This made Google Cloud the perfect -- and only -- environment for MadHive to deploy our unique streaming data pipeline. It's provided our media buyers and publishers the platform to discover optimisations and targeting within a time window and scale of data that is not possible from other vendors," explained MadHive chief scientist Aaron Brown. " SADA has been instrumental in helping us through even our most nuanced and sophisticated technical needs. With their help, we move from research to deployment, sometimes within the very same day."