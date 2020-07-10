In a move that it says makes it poised to disrupt live video delivery with peer-to-peer and real-time analytics capability, video streaming solutions provider Haivision has acquired P2P and WebRTC enabled real-time video delivery firm Teltoo.





Teltoo’s technology incorporates advanced real-time network analytics to optimise video delivery for operators, media companies, and enterprises. The P2P algorithms, enabled by WebRTC for ubiquitous low latency browser support, significantly reduce the reliance on CDN distribution to individual players, eliminating buffering and delivering higher quality to each viewer while increasing reliability and reducing overall cost.



Haivision claims that the acquisition firmly extends its expertise in cloud-connected live video from contribution and distribution, now through to delivery. It also believes that the purchase will enable its to apply its machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities against real-time network analytics to optimise complete edge-to-edge low latency video workflows.



Haivision will be integrating the Teltoo technology across its products to deliver what it claims will be the highest quality viewer experience to audiences around the world. The new acquisition comes months after t



“Teltoo is a technology innovator in the



he company's purchase of LightFlow Media Technologies. With both entities based in Madrid, the teams will join forces to augment Haivision's global development organisation, headquartered in Montreal.

"Teltoo is a technology innovator in the WebRTC enabled peer-to-peer live video delivery market, " commented Mirko Wicha, president and CEO, Haivision. "Teltoo has deep knowledge of applying this technology with unique insights into optimising network topologies. Combined with our multi-CDN and artificial intelligence expertise, Haivision is once again set to disrupt the video streaming industry."

"By pioneering the SRT protocol and the SRT open source initiative, Haivision has already proved itself to be a leader in our industry," added Teltoo CEO Pablo Hesse. "Together with Haivision, we are well positioned to achieve our vision of setting the new standard for video streaming delivery."