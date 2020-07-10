In what could be a game changer for the sport in the country, ViacomCBS has announced a multi-platform agreement for its CBS All Access and CBS Sports platforms to serve as the exclusive English-language home in the US for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League from August 2020 to 2024.
Coverage begins in August with the resumption of 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League across multiple platforms. Select marquee matches will air on the CBS Television Network over the length of the deal, and CBS Sports Network while the CBS All Access direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service will stream all matches.
ViacomCBS will then stream every UEFA club competition match live each season, featuring all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, along with the UEFA Super Cup, and from 2021-2022 all UEFA Europa Conference League matches.
With the top-level football, Viacom CBS said that it was expecting to attract a young, diverse audience to its platforms especially as it expanded CBS All Access with content from across ViacomCBS. Coverage will begin in August with the remaining Round of 16 matches for the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a straight knockout tournament. The three-year deal was originally expected to start with the 2021-2022 season, but CBS and European football governing body UEFA agreed to add the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season as well as the entire 2020-2021 season.
CBS regards the deal as a landmark acquisition to add the world’s most popular sport to the media giant’s portfolio of properties. “We’re excited to be the new home of the UEFA club competitions and looking forward to showcasing the best soccer in the world with a first-class presentation serving both the passionate and casual soccer fans, starting in August,” said CBS Sport chairman Sean McManus. “Using a multi-platform approach across our broadcast, cable and digital assets, this partnership will leverage the power of ViacomCBS and CBS Sports to elevate and grow UEFA’s reach in the United States.”
“The addition of all UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches is a game changer for CBS All Access’ growing line-up of sports programming,” added Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer of ViacomCBS. “This partnership marks a major step in our service’s expansion into exclusive sports content, and we’re thrilled to deliver more than 300 UEFA matches each season, along with the highly anticipated resumption and completion of the current UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons, directly to our subscribers and the clubs’ loyal supporters.”
