The stay at home orders in the US have led to an SVOD surge and research from a new study by Ampere Analysis has revealed that the streaming market is becoming increasingly crowded, with more hours of content available on-demand than ever before.





The study was conducted in Feb 2020 nationally representative Internet users and revealed that the average US SVOD household has access to almost 100,000 hours of content, delivered via 3.8 different services. Ampere calculated that it would take 11 years to watch it all back-to-back, and nearly 70 years if the average viewer watched an average of four hours per day.



The main factors driving the increase in content availability were found to be consumer uptake of Amazon Prime’s “booming” portfolio and the addition of new services like Disney+ to the household mix. In addition there was a boost in households with young kids who have access to nearly five different SVOD services, more than any other demographic. This was up significantly from 3.5 in the same period last year, largely due to the launch of Disney+, and the high uptake of the family-friendly service in the group. Content available to this demographic group via the video-on-demand services in their household now stands at an average of 102,000 hours, reflecting the variety of entertainment required in a household featuring people of many different ages.



Adults who live alone had an average of 3.1 services, and could access substantial amounts of video. The average one-person SVOD household had 85,500 hours – almost 10 years – of content at their fingertips.



Ampere said the launch and success of both Disney+ and Apple TV+ has driven growth in the number of services households can access and – to a lesser extent, given the smaller catalogues of both – the volume of content available in the average SVOD household. Almost a third of US SVOD households subscribed to Disney+ in Q1 202 0. The service comes with a 4,200-hour catalogue and adds an average of 1,400 hours of content to the typical SVOD household's portfolio. Ampere Analytics also noted that Amazon has more than doubled its content catalogue in the US since Q3 2017 and due to Amazon's growing catalogue, the 60% of SVOD households who have both Netflix and Amazon accounts can access over 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies."Consumers already have a vast amount of content at their disposal, and a US household who subscribes to both Netflix and Amazon currently has access to more than 100,000 hours of content from those two services alone," commented Toby Holleran, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis . "As the market fragments further with additional direct-to-consumer services and households hit a spending ceiling, consumers will become more selective about their SVOD choices. The more expensive services, alongside those without a clear brand and proposition, will find the going gets tougher."