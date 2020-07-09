Data released by mobile data and analytics platform provider App Annie has revealed that amidst stay-at-home measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic driven by the pandemic, mobile app usage has increased 40% year-on-year the highest ever recorded.









The photo and video categories saw strong quarter-over-quarter growth, with consumer spend up by 25% from Q1 2020. The Q2 Index findings state bluntly that people are leaning on mobile now more than ever during this difficult time, with April 2020 seeing a monthly all-time high of over 200 billion hours spent in mobile apps worldwide. With the average user spending 4 hours and 20 minutes per day on smartphones, App Annie noted that it was more important than ever for brands to have a strategy in place to help them win on mobile.In all, consumers were found to have downloaded over 35 billion new apps in Q2 2020 with Google Play downloads up 10% year over year to 25 billion, while iOS downloads grew 20% year-on-year to nearly 10 billion new downloads for the quarter. On Google Play, non-gaming apps accounted for 55% of all downloads, while on iOS the figure was slightly higher at 70%.On a category level, games, tools and entertainment were the largest by downloads for Google Play while on the Apple iOS platform, video and entertainment remained among the largest category by downloads for the fourth straight quarter. The Business category was the largest driver of overall download growth, led by video conferencing apps.The second quarter of 2020 was found to be the largest quarter yet for mobile apps usage, downloads and consumer spend. Consumer spend on iOS was found to have grown 20% year over year to $17 billion in Q2 2020, and 25% on an annual basis on Google Play to $10 billion. On Google Play, games, social and entertainment were the largest categories by consumer spend driven largely by Disney+ and Twitch . On iOS, games, entertainment and photo and video were the three largest categories by consumer spend.The photo and video categories saw strong quarter-over-quarter growth, with consumer spend up by 25% from Q1 2020. TikTok’s continued rise in 2020 was a key driver of this, securing the place for top grossing app on the iOS App Store globally in Q2 2020.