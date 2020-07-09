Data-driven content value management platform provider Whip Media Group has announced a strategic global partnership with media intelligence and content distribution researcher BB.
Explaining the rationale for their partnership, the two companies say that the growth of global streaming platforms, combined with an unprecedented level of content availability, has created a need for enhanced metadata services to enable creators, rights owners and distributors to better understand where consumers can watch. They add that given the current sense of urgency for more curated library content, having such an understanding of what titles are streaming where becomes critical in determining the value of content and executing the appropriate licensing and merchandising strategy.
The new global partnership is designed to enable viewers to find better titles and for media companies to more strategically distribute their content. As part of the exclusive partnership, the companies will provide a real-time streaming availability for more than 4 million television episodes and movies across 60 countries and over 1,200 platforms.
BB’s universal streaming availability data will now be offered through the Whip Media content value management (CVM) Platform, which is used by major media and entertainment companies, including major Hollywood studios, top broadcasters, and the largest global operators. In addition, Whip Media will integrate BB’s data into the company’s TV Time app, said to be the world’s largest content tracking platform, with 14 million mobile app users who have generated 16 billion real-time TV and movie insights.
“We’re thrilled about this strategic partnership, as it will provide the most complete streaming availability data for any TV or movie title, which will enable smarter content decisions throughout the industry,” said Jason Weiss, COO of Whip Media Group. “With the unprecedented rate of content competition from an ever-expanding field of streaming platforms, there is a sense of urgency to better understand the market landscape, achieve critical insights, and maximise the value of content.”
“Whip Media Group, a true disruptor in the world of entertainment data analysis and distribution, is an incredible and exciting partner," added Tomás Gennari, CEO of BB. “This game-changing service will redefine how media companies worldwide understand the ever-evolving content demand and distribution landscape.”
