To make it possible to overcome challenges that emerged on-set and in post-production during the Covid-19 pandemic, business-to-business integrated connectivity expert First Mile Technologies has deployed Dejero mobile transmitters, video servers and cellular/satellite solutions within its processes.
First Mile provides business to business integrated connectivity by blending existing traditional and low orbit satellite, cellular, fibre and internet networks. It aims to enable customers to transport live video and large scale data with speed, security and reliability, moving rights-managed content and metadata in real time.
The company had begun to re-invent traditional production and post-production workflows before the pandemic began to help ease creative collaboration processes by moving video and data from sets to multiple locations more efficiently. During the Covid-19 outbreak, First Mile deployed EnGo mobile transmitters, GateWay network aggregation devices, CuePoint return video servers and CellSat blended cellular and satellite solution. With its Dejero set up it was able to surmount connectivity, security and team synchronisation challenges that emerged on-set and in post-production during the pandemic, when teams couldn’t meet to collaborate due to social distancing and travel limitations.
Recent projects for First Mile have included the Send A Virtual Solo initiative encouraging Canadians to stay connected during the pandemic by nominating people to receive the gift of a song recorded by one of 40 musicians from across the country. First Mile also worked with VideoNerve Studio, a division of Publicis Canada, to help them create a campaign for Mercedes with live driving shots from a racetrack located on a frozen lake in Gimli, Manitoba in -56 degrees Celsius wind chill (pictured).
“It struck me that in the post-production world, we still move data like we used to move film negative, in a very physical manner,” said Brandon Cooper, president, film and new media at First Mile Technologies explaining the deployment. “I was seeking ways to streamline the process using the power of the internet, cellular networks and satellite. Dejero’s products are doing that so well in the broadcast world that I wanted to translate that to the film and post-production world. It so happened that we needed to urgently address the topics of reliable, robust connectivity, security and team collaboration.”
