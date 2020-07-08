In a move including a multi-year extension of the first pay window and access to the studio’s rich film library, Sky and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have agreed a new long-term partnership across the UK and Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.
The deal will see all new and future Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) feature film releases including recent hits Jumanji: The Next Level (pictured), Little Women, Bad Boys For Life and the forthcoming sequel Peter Rabbit 2 will be available on Sky Cinema, alongside new family animation from Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo, and Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters films Venom 2 and Morbius.
The parties have also extended their deals to make the titles available on all of Sky’s transactional services across all its markets – Sky Store and Sky Primafila as well as streaming services – NOW TV, Sky Ticket, Sky Show and Sky X – giving customers access to content live and on-demand.
The new long-term partnership also covers SPE’s feature film library which includes the Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, Karate Kid and the Spider-Man franchises. In the UK the partnership will also include the brand new hit show For Life, which will premiere on Sky Witness, and future SPT series renewals for Sky Entertainment with the next seasons of returning hits Blacklist, The Good Doctor & S.W.A.T.
“We’re delighted that this latest deal with Sony Pictures means Sky customers across Europe will have access to even more of the content they love all in one place on Sky Q alongside Discovery, HBO, Netflix and Showtime, the best sport in Europe and our award-winning originals,” commented Sky UK & Europe chief executive officer Stephen van Rooyen.
