Looking to create a future-proof set-up that supports content delivery to linear and social media outlets, Indian regional news channel Lokshahi News has deployed a range of Grass Valley solutions for its new playout operation.
Owned by Lokshahi Media Group and launched in January 2020, the Marathi language broadcaster has built its system around Grass Valley’s iTX integrated playout platform and aims to use the Grass Valley workflow to ensure greater efficiency across its 24/7 production process.
The company says that it selected Grass Valley solutions for its proven future-ready capability, allowing the broadcaster to manage multiple playout channels across a range of platforms, as its service grows and evolves. The iTX platform delivers multi-resolution support — handling 4K, HD and SD — as well as the capability to simultaneously play out both IP and SDI.
The Indian news channel has also deployed GV STRATUS for news production and content management, EDIUS for editing, Kula 2ME and Kula AV production switchers, the Masterpiece master control switcher, Kaleido Multiviewers and Densité 3+ FR4 Frame processing solutions.
“Grass Valley meets expectations for an efficient, scalable and easy to manage workflow,” commented Lokshahi News editor-in-chief and CEO Vijay Shekar. “[It] truly understands our requirements for a future-ready news platform that supports both traditional and modern social media broadcasting. The GV STRATUS solution not only allows us to directly publish content and metadata to popular social media networks, such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, it also keeps a track of those assets and their popularity on these platforms.”
“Consumers no longer engage with news content in a purely linear way; with nearly half of the world’s population now using social media according to Statistica, these platforms are an increasingly important source of news. As a result, news broadcasters must ensure that their content is first to air as well as first to social platforms,” added Greg de Bressac, Grass Valley’s vice president sales, APAC. “Today’s newsroom has to be highly flexible and efficient to respond to the shifting consumer landscape. Our news customers need tools and technology that allow smart and agile ways of working and can support a wide and varied range of services. We are very proud that Lokshahi News has chosen to work with Grass Valley to build a news operation that can take them into the future.”
