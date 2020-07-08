After concluding its first pre-sales, NENT Studios UK has announced that the new Norwegian episodic police procedural series For Life has started its international roll-out with SBS in Australia, Pro Plus in Slovenia, and Canal Plus in France.









Commenting on the production, Elin Thomas, EVP sales for Created and written by International Emmy Award-winning Gjermund S. Eriksen (Mammon, Aber Bergen) and co-written by Helena Nielsen (Lilyhammer, Aber Bergen, Black Widows), For Life is Norway’s first police procedural and promises a “witty, sparkling” script with warmth, humour and topical, suspenseful storylines. The 8 x 60’ series follows the story of Victoria Woll (Tone Mostraum, Eyewitness, ZombieLars) a hardened Norwegian national crime service investigator, across two different timelines: in the present, where it is her job to solve cases and put criminals behind bars, and in the future, where she is in prison. Every episode will feature a present-day, exciting standalone case as its main story, along with new pieces to the continuing puzzle that is Victoria and why she is fighting for her freedom a few years down the line.For Life will receive its premiere on NRK on 6 September 2020. It is produced by NENT Studios company Monster for NRK. Along with NENT Studios UK, the Norwegian Film Institute has also invested in For Life. Producers of For Life are Håkon Briseid (Nobel, Borderline, Young and Promising) and Bård Fjulsrud (Young and Promising, Borderline, The Retail Estate Agents). Series consultant is triple International Emmy Award-winner Sven Clausen, a former producer on NYPD Blue and executive producer for the successful Nordic crime series Mobile Unit (aka Unit One).Commenting on the production, Elin Thomas, EVP sales for NENT Studios UK said: “With its intriguing premise, lightness of touch and sharp, topical storylines, For Life is a distinctive, new style of police procedural, far removed from the dark crime series associated with the traditional Nordic Noir genre. We are delighted to bring something new to the international market and to have locked-in these initial pre-sales with SBS, Pro Plus and Canal Plus.”