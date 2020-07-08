In a much-needed and much-welcome boost to the satellite operator’s currently challenged video business, SES has announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with BBC Studios (BBCS) and its wholly-owned subsidiary UKTV the BBC to provide playout and IP distribution services for over 50 channels and their associated video-on-demand (VOD) service.
BBCS operates a global content distribution and branded services business and crafts over 2,500 hours of content every year, focussing on promoting the creative talent of the BBC and the UK internationally. UKTV’s channels span comedy, entertainment, natural history, factual and drama. The broadcaster is a significant investor in British creativity and is committed to working with new and established writers, directors and programme-makers.
SES says that it has been awarded the multi-year contract after responding to a BBCS and UKTV RFP where its service offering aligned with the BBCS and UKTV performance, business and commercial requirements. The new deal also builds on BBCS and UKTV’s desire for cloud innovation in the media industry.
The SES playout, content processing, distribution and VOD services will be based on SES’s European global delivery services with technical playout infrastructure provided from SES’s new Stockley Park facility in London and with SES’s Munich playout facility overseeing operational management.
“Our…service delivery approach is specially crafted so that broadcasters and production houses like BBCS and UKTV can focus on producing great content while we take care of the content preparation, playout and delivery,” noted SES CEO Steve Collar. “This dual facility approach is fundamental to our success in ensuring that we have always-on fully backed-up content delivery services and will enable us to provide the highest quality of service for BBCS.”
Added Marcus Arthur, president UK, Ireland BBC Studios & CEO UKTV: “Our UK and global audiences and advertisers expect seamlessly delivered high-quality services, and in the transforming world of broadcast we need flexibility and responsiveness to meet ever changing audience demands. By selecting SES, we believe we have found a partner that is committed to delivering innovation and can meet our business needs going into the future.”
