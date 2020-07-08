Pay-TV giant Sky has announced a series of improvements to its flagship Sky Q offering with a new expanded view user interface, simple new show and sports centres, intuitive smart buttons and improved voice discovery.









is also said to have made its voice search more intuitive, and will now let viewers ask for themes and genres, alongside actors. Saying for example “thrillers with Nicole Kidman” will bring up relevant suggestions of what to watch. The enhancements, rolling out over the next few weeks, are fundamentally designed to make it easier to browse, find and watch content and also see Disney+ available in HDR for the first time on Sky Q. T he popular and rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) service will sit along other entertainment from Sky TV, Netflix, YouTube, the BBC and Spotify and more content — in particular Sky Nature shows, Sky originals and Sky Cinema movies — will be available on HDR over the next few months, including more in time for Christmas. HDR live sport will be available in 2021.In terms of look and feel, an expanded view user interface is designed to make room for more TV inspiration. The new look has dropped the old static menu bar, which is replaced with a dynamic collapsible menu, said to let viewers see a third more content. The result is said to be not only more TV, film, online video and recommendations on the home screen, but also less time searching for what viewers want.Each show will now have a go-to destination for every available episode known as a show centre. All seasons, episodes, recordings, broadcast schedules and on-demand links will be collected in one place for the first time and a new smart button will allow viewers to access precisely what episode of a series they want to view. The smart button will switch between Continue, Delete, Watch from the Start, or Play the next episode, all based on what was last watched.Sports fans will soon be able to find all the latest games, news, documentaries, fixtures, podcasts and tables in new sports centres. Speaking the word football into the voice remote will take you to a page that brings together live and on-demand football content from all channels and apps that the Sky service supports including S ky Sports, Sky Sports App, BT Sport, terrestrial channels, YouTube and Spotify. Viewers will see everything that’s on at that moment, with no need to scroll, search or dip in an out of apps. Other sports included for this functionality include F1 racing, cricket, golf, boxing and tennis. Sky Q is also said to have made its voice search more intuitive, and will now let viewers ask for themes and genres, alongside actors. Saying for example “thrillers with Nicole Kidman” will bring up relevant suggestions of what to watch.