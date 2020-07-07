Taking the live TV streaming sports and entertainment service’s total investment from institutional and private investors for the year to over $46 million, fuboTV has attracted a $20 million cash injection from Credit Suisse Capital.
The funding comes in a deal by the Swiss bank and fubo’s owner FaceBank Group in which fuboTV sold 2.162 million shares of the company’s common stock to Credit Suisse Capital at a purchase price of $9.25 per share.
FaceBank, which acquired fuboTV in March 2020, noted that there were no underwriting discounts or commissions. It added that the new funding, like previous investments, will see use in supporting growth strategies and funding operations.
The new financing comes only days after fuboTV announced what it called a game-changer deal between FaceBank and Disney Media Networks whereby Disney’s line-up of premier news, sports and entertainment content from ESPN and Walt Disney Television will air on the live TV streaming platform.
FaceBank, which acquired fuboTV in March 2020, noted that there were no underwriting discounts or commissions. It added that the new funding, like previous investments, will see use in supporting growth strategies and funding operations.
The new financing comes only days after fuboTV announced what it called a game-changer deal between FaceBank and Disney Media Networks whereby Disney’s line-up of premier news, sports and entertainment content from ESPN and Walt Disney Television will air on the live TV streaming platform.