With a stated ambition of bringing what the firms call technologically-advanced services to previously unserved subscribers, Vast Broadband and Vexus have selected the MOBITV Connect managed service for delivery of streaming video content.
Vast Broadband offers high-speed broadband, video, and voice services to residential and business customers in South Dakota and Minnesota and Vexus is a provider of fibre-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana.
Together, the two companies currently serve over 75,000 customers and with app-based TV video delivery solutions and with MOBITV Connect, the operators say they can offer subscribers an optimal IP-based video streaming service without significant investments or upgrades to its existing headend, for the first time.
The MOBITV app-based streaming TV service platform contains a user interface that can be customised according to the service provider’s content and design preferences. The Connect Platform supports on-demand, live TV, catch-up TV, network DVR and recommendations and allows for real-time enablement of new technologies such as 4K/HEVC, Cloud DVR, replay TV and voice control. This can be done without frequently replacing legacy set-top boxes in the home; customers instead download the app and view television on a connected device.
The service was beta-tested in June 2020 with a full rollout happening in July. “As a competitive provider, we need to offer our subscribers innovative services in double- or triple-play bundles that will meet their viewing, broadband and telephony needs,” said Larry Eby, COO of Vast Broadband and Vexus. “MOBITV has a proven product that we could launch speedily as we build out our residential fibre-to-the-home platform in newly acquired and existing markets. MOBITV Connect will enable us to differentiate our service offerings in a competitive market.”
Together, the two companies currently serve over 75,000 customers and with app-based TV video delivery solutions and with MOBITV Connect, the operators say they can offer subscribers an optimal IP-based video streaming service without significant investments or upgrades to its existing headend, for the first time.
The MOBITV app-based streaming TV service platform contains a user interface that can be customised according to the service provider’s content and design preferences. The Connect Platform supports on-demand, live TV, catch-up TV, network DVR and recommendations and allows for real-time enablement of new technologies such as 4K/HEVC, Cloud DVR, replay TV and voice control. This can be done without frequently replacing legacy set-top boxes in the home; customers instead download the app and view television on a connected device.
The service was beta-tested in June 2020 with a full rollout happening in July. “As a competitive provider, we need to offer our subscribers innovative services in double- or triple-play bundles that will meet their viewing, broadband and telephony needs,” said Larry Eby, COO of Vast Broadband and Vexus. “MOBITV has a proven product that we could launch speedily as we build out our residential fibre-to-the-home platform in newly acquired and existing markets. MOBITV Connect will enable us to differentiate our service offerings in a competitive market.”