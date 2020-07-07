In a flurry of transatlantic activity, media giant has secured significant carriage deals for its content with two major platform providers, Orange TV networks and DISH Network in France and the US respectively.
In the former deal, and in the latest of a series of similar moves undertaken in Europe, ViacomCBS will be allowing Orange TV subscribers in France to have access to previously exclusive content and offer more content, across more genres, for the entire family from its leading brands. As a result of this deal, the entire brand portfolio of ViacomCBS Networks France is now available on Orange TV linear and on-demand platforms in France Including BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, Game One, Game One+1, Nickelodeon Junior, Nickelodeon Nickelodeon+1, Nickelodeon Teen, MTV, MTV Hits and J-ONE.
This means Orange TV subscribers will now be able to watch popular kids’ programmes such as PAW Patrol, Shimmer and Shine, The Loud House and Victorious from Nickelodeon brands (Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Teen Nick). Moreover, music content, including iconic events like MTV EMAs and the MTV Video Music Awards as well as reality based programmes like Geordie Shore and Catfish from MTV and MTV HITS channels will be added to the content offer. In addition, the manga pop culture channel J-ONE also joins the ViacomCBS library, giving Japanese animation fans access to content right after the first broadcast in Japan. This includes Detective Conan, Radiant and One Piece and Boruto: Naruto Next generations.
“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Orange by offering their customers and our fans a fresh variety of content,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president ViacomCBS Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia commenting on the deal with Orange TV. “This distribution renewal marks an important step for both our partnership with Orange and brand presence in France, as we now distribute the full ViacomCBS channel portfolio throughout the French market. We look forward to building on this important relationship and offer all French audiences the best of our content.”
Nickelodeon channels Nickelodeon Junior, Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon+1 and Nickelodeon Teen will be added to the Orange platforms from 9 whilst MTV, MTV HITS and J-ONE will be available from 20 August.
Across in the US, ViacomCBS and DISH Network Corporation announced a multi-year renewal of their carriage agreement to continue delivering ViacomCBS’s portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks to DISH and Sling TV customers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
This means Orange TV subscribers will now be able to watch popular kids’ programmes such as PAW Patrol, Shimmer and Shine, The Loud House and Victorious from Nickelodeon brands (Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Teen Nick). Moreover, music content, including iconic events like MTV EMAs and the MTV Video Music Awards as well as reality based programmes like Geordie Shore and Catfish from MTV and MTV HITS channels will be added to the content offer. In addition, the manga pop culture channel J-ONE also joins the ViacomCBS library, giving Japanese animation fans access to content right after the first broadcast in Japan. This includes Detective Conan, Radiant and One Piece and Boruto: Naruto Next generations.
“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Orange by offering their customers and our fans a fresh variety of content,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president ViacomCBS Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia commenting on the deal with Orange TV. “This distribution renewal marks an important step for both our partnership with Orange and brand presence in France, as we now distribute the full ViacomCBS channel portfolio throughout the French market. We look forward to building on this important relationship and offer all French audiences the best of our content.”
Nickelodeon channels Nickelodeon Junior, Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon+1 and Nickelodeon Teen will be added to the Orange platforms from 9 whilst MTV, MTV HITS and J-ONE will be available from 20 August.
Across in the US, ViacomCBS and DISH Network Corporation announced a multi-year renewal of their carriage agreement to continue delivering ViacomCBS’s portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks to DISH and Sling TV customers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.