On the back of the introduction of its remote recording solution in April, SDI Media has invested in its facilities in this key Scandinavian market, providing more studios and increased security. With the 50% increase in capacity and square footage, SDI Media believes that it will better serve the Finnish market with subtitling and dubbing services. The new Helsinki facility includes five recording rooms; a theatrical room; an edit suite; Sixth flexible studio/theatrical room; connectivity with 1Gbps, Aspera Faspex, Signiant and FTP; security compliance with major physical/digital standards. SDI Media assures that its security is fully compliant with the Hollywood Studios physical/digital standards with CCTV and Lenel Access Control throughout. Two ADR rooms covered by access control are said to make the facility the ideal studio for high profile pre-release materials to be worked on. "This bigger and better facility will enable us to fully service the growing Finnish localisation market, offering dubbing and subtitling services to content owners wishing to localise their content," remarked Pekka Salo, country manager of SDI Media Finland. "We have increased the size of our studios to meet new standards with higher security and have the capacity to take on more work with our investment in technology and space."