Smash play Hamilton has leapt with great alacrity from the theatre stage to the small screen and has been the engine for a 79% increase in downloads to the Disney+ direct-to-consumer (DTC) service.
Furthermore, according to data released by mobile analyst Sensor Tower, around one million mobile devices downloaded the Disney+ app over the key Fourth of July holiday period from the Apple app Store and Google Play store.
Disney+ debuted the trailer for Hamilton, the filmed version of the original Broadway production, on 21 June ahead of its global premiere on the streaming service on 3 July 2020.
Described by the House of Mouse as “an unforgettable cinematic stage performance”, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is said to combines the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for “a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.
Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the stage musical show which has garnered 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Pulitzer Prize.
“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company commenting on the release of Hamilton to Disney+. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”
