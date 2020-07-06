In a further expansion of the growing IPTV service, POST Luxembourg and Melody d'Afrique TV have finalised a deal to bring the Afro-Heritage channel to the PostTV bouquet.
Melody d’Afrique is a non-stop 24/7 French Music channel that specializes in ‘vintage’ African musical heritage. The channel broadcasts African classics from the 1960s era up to the early 2000s, and offers a range of African musical culture such as Rumba, Afro beat, Reggae, Ndombolo Salsa Africaine and the more recent Naija and Bongo Music.
The channel, which was launched in 2017 as a variation of the popular French Music channel, Melody TV, claims to be on the way to becoming a benchmark brand for the heritage of song and variety of African Culture.
The agreement will see PostTV subscribers gain all round access to the great classics of African music and culture. As has been the case with all recent PostTV content deals, Alteox Media Consulting, the exclusive content provider for PostTV, facilitated the partnership.
“We are excited about the addition of Melody d’Afrique to PostTV’s portfolio, which is an indication of our commitment to all our customers,” said Alteox CEO Sven Breckler. “We continue to ensure that we provide content that caters to the diversity of our subscribers, and are happy to have Melody d’Afrique join the POST family.”
Melody d’Afrique CEO Jerôme Dutoit added: "I am delighted with these new agreements which demonstrate the market's interest in this unique channel. I am happy and proud to broaden our audience and offer Post Luxembourg viewers the opportunity to discover the full wealth of our heritage African music.”
