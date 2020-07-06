Days after it announced the completion of its acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, global content production and distribution firm Banijay has revealed a re-brand with a new identity that it says is in line with its recently-elevated portfolio.
The acquisition was formally completed on 3 July 2020, creating what Banijay claims is the largest international player in content production and distribution with the French-headquartered group scaling up to approximately 200 entities across 22 countries. The combined group will be led by chief executive officer, Marco Bassetti and will build on a catalogue of over 88,000 hours of multi-genre premium entertainment brands. The business, which retains its name, will act as a go-to for clients across all territories and genres. Total pro-forma revenue for the combined group for 2019 reached approximately €2.7 billion.
In the rebrand, the new group and its operations will be simply entitled Banijay, with the business rolling out new logos, an iconic B, a fresh colour palette and an overhauled website, reflecting the scaled-up offering. Already implemented across the newly-combined footprint, Banijay says that the fresh identity is said to be representative of the organisation’s ‘powerhouse’ of brands, collective of ‘first-class’ talent and overarching entrepreneurial spirit.
The majority of Banijay production labels will retain their original identities with a nod to the new branding, including those carrying Endemol Shine in their name. The Banijay Rights distribution division will continue to lead distribution activities, while all territory-level holding companies will switch to Banijay.
“The acquisition of Endemol Shine Group marks a major gear shift for our business and that had to be represented in our branding,” Bassetti explained. “We now have unrivalled global reach, an abundance of high-quality, multi-genre titles, and some of the best creative entrepreneurs in the world. Celebrating our values, the significant breadth of our new offering and our continued investment in innovative IP, the simple, yet effective branding, provides standout alongside versatility, and we hope in years to come, our B will act as a beacon for ground-breaking story making and a stamp of excellence.”
Banijay’s re-brand was imagined and executed by leading global creative partner, Moving Brands, with website design and build handled by Alchemy Digital.
