The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has commended the Singapore High Court granted an order sought by BBC Studios, Discovery, the Premier League, La Liga and TVB for local internet service providers to block access to 17 domains associated with piracy streaming sites and 41 domains associated with illicit streaming device (ISD) applications.
The apps, which AVIA says ‘flagrantly’ infringe copyright by acting as gateways to websites or content servers streaming pirated content, are preloaded on ISDs, which are overtly sold in retail outlets such as Sim Lim Square and on popular e-markets.
“The content industry will make every effort to prevent and disrupt the illegal feeds of live sports, TV channels and VOD content which are being monetised by crime syndicates,” said Neil Gane, the general manager of AVIA’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP). “Consumers who buy ISDs or access piracy streaming sites are not only funding crime groups, but also wasting their time and money when the channels and websites stop working. Piracy services do not come with a ‘service guarantee’, no matter what the ISD seller or website operators may claim.”
The High Court order comes on the heels of AVOD commissioned research on the online content viewing behaviour in Singapore, showing that 17% of Singapore consumers and nearly a third (32%) of 18 – 24 year old’s, access streaming piracy websites or torrent sites. The survey, commissioned by CAP and conducted by YouGov, also found that a tenth of consumers use an ISD to stream pirated content.
Furthermore, despite the appetite for accessing piracy services, the YouGov survey also found that overwhelming majority (86%) of those surveyed recognised that online piracy had negative consequences. Other results from the survey of 1017 showed just over half (53%) of online consumers were of the view that online piracy increases the risk of malware infections on computers and devices, 52% recognised that crime groups financially benefit from the stolen content, and 42% were concerned that piracy puts the livelihood of those who work in the creative industry at risk.
When asked who should be responsible for preventing online piracy in Singapore, AVIA found consumers were of the view that the individuals — by choosing not to buy/watch pirated content — were the most responsible with the Singapore government deemed the second most responsible.
