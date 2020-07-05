In a deal that also includes long-term programme supply agreement, Discovery Germany has agreed to acquire the free-to-air fictional, general-entertainment channel TELE 5 from German indie Leonine.





Subject to regulatory approvals, the acquisition will allow Discovery Germany to access the licence library of fictional content from Leonine which was f



Discovery Germany plans on using the acquisition in the German free-TV market to diversify its offering and pursue new target audience groups and marketing potential by integrating the channel into the brand portfolio of Discovery Germany. TELE 5 will join a stable including Discovery’s German free-TV portfolio of DMAX, TLC,



For its part, with the sale of TELE 5 and the conclusion of a long-term programme supply agreement, Leonine is strengthening its licensing business and is simultaneously focusing on growth in its three strategic business segments production, distribution and licensing.



“I am very pleased with the expansion of our portfolio into another established brand as well as the long-term content partnership with Leonine,” said Susanne Aigner, managing director of Discovery Germany commenting on the deal. “TELE 5 with its films and series complements our multi-platform offer of factual entertainment and sports content with a new fictional component. This enables us to tap new target audience groups and expand our marketing potential with the reach of TELE 5.”



Added Leonine COO Markus Frerker: "We are happy that TELE 5, a successful fictional general-entertainment channel, is joining Discovery Germany. Our remaining portfolio in the broadcasting sector is geared to enabling further growth in Leonine's core business areas while displaying a strong performance, and as such, the three Leonine SVOD channels Filmtastic, Home of Horror and Arthouse CNMA as well as our minority stake in RTLZWEI are and will remain a central part of our corporate strategy."