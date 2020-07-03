Creating what is claimed to be the largest international player in content production and distribution, Banijay has confirmed its acquisition of Endemol Shine Group from The Walt Disney Company and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.
Banijay Group first announced in October 2019 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the equity of Endemol Shine Group and the closed deal has been now successfully approved by the relevant regulators worldwide in consultation with relevant employee representative bodies. It will see the French-headquartered group scale up to approximately 200 entities across 22 countries.
The combined group will be led by chief executive officer, Marco Bassetti, with Sophie Turner Laing stepping down from her role as Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine Group. Turner Laing’s final day will be 10 July. “The close of this unique deal represents the joining of two businesses built on entrepreneurialism, creativity and people,” Bassetti remarked. “Aligned in thinking, and approach, we now stand together as the world’s largest international content creation and distribution group. Expanding our catalogue and investment in high-quality, multi-genre IP, extending our footprint significantly, and welcoming a number of new world-class creatives, we hope to become a go-to for clients, and home for the best talent to create the most innovative and fresh scripted and non-scripted programming.
Banijay will now ramp up its Banijay Rights distribution division, building on a catalogue of over 88,000 hours of multi-genre premium entertainment brands. The business, which retains its name, will act as a go-to for clients across all territories and genres and Tttal pro-forma revenue for the combined group for 2019 reached approximately €2.7 billion.
Effectively immediately, Banijay will represent a number of the world’s biggest brands and global formats including Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders (pictured), Temptation Island, MasterChef, Wallander, The Kardashians, Mr Bean, The Wall, Hunted, Black Mirror, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Deal or No Deal.
