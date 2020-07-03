Claiming to be the only US television broadcast network, regardless of language, to achieve the milestone, Telemundo has revealed that it has eclipsed ten million subscribers on its main Telemundo YouTube channel.
The Spanish language TV service’s YouTube portfolio spans over 11 different channels on Google’s online video service and boasts over 35 million subscribers collectively and more than one billion hours of watch time. The company says that breaking the 10 million subscriber barrier not only further cements its market position as the leading engaging TV broadcast network, as cited to Shareablee, but also its ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with its contemporary line-up.
Telemundo has been building its YouTube audience over the last nine years. With 11 channels under its portfolio, eight surpass one million subscribers: Telemundo’s main channel with 10.6 million subs; Caso Cerrado (8 million), Telemundo Novelas, (7.1 million), Al Rojo Vivo (3.1 million), Noticias Telemundo (3.2 million), Telemundo Entretemiento (2.4 million), Telemundo English (2 million) and Un Nuevo Dia (1.2 million). In 2015, the main channel hit one million subscribers and since this time has attracted over 35 million new subscribers across its portfolio.
The YouTube ratings success has been attributed to what it calls Hispanics’ “insatiable” appetite for mobile content and a mix of formats including scripted, hard news and entertainment, a tight knit fandom destination for US Hispanics across sports and pop culture and a place for must-see digital first exclusives, such as Latinx Now!, its bilingual entertainment source.
“Telemundo is a pioneer on YouTube and over the past nine years we have innovated and grown our respective businesses,” said Peter Blacker, executive vice president of revenue strategy and innovation. “YouTube allows us to find, attract and engage new audiences that we can drive to full-episode experiences on both linear and streaming platforms.”
