Following launch agreements with distribution partners early this year, and in a move that will see the likes of local originals Dream Raider and Workers on offer, WarnerMedia’s regional streaming service in Southeast Asia, HBO GO, is now available in Taiwan on a direct-to-consumer basis.
HBO GO launched in Taiwan in April 2020 with Taiwan Broadband Communications, followed by KBro, Taiwan Fixed Network, Da-Xin Dian CATV and Pin-Nan CATV in May. It also comes preloaded on Kbro’s A1 box. In addition to Taiwan, HBO GO is also available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
The service can now be HBO GO can be downloaded as a standalone service from the Apple App Store (NT$150 per month) or on Google Play (NT$149). Within the app, a live TV function can stream HBO and CINEMAX linear channels. Each account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices and the service has Airplay and Chromecast functionality. In Taiwan, the experience is fully localised with a Chinese interface, as well as audio and subtitles available.
Recent premieres of HBO Asia Originals include The Head and The Bridge S2 which are both airing now, while Workers, a series that follows a group of construction labourers who daydream about being rich, has just concluded on air but is still available on HBO GO to stream or download. Workers sits alongside other Taiwan originals including breakout success The Teenage Psychic (S1 & S2), the six Golden Bell Awards-winning series, The World Between Us. The eight-episode Dream Raider is set to premiere soon and is the first ever sci-fi production under the HBO Asia Original banner. Another Taiwanese series, Adventure of the Ring, will debut later in 2020.
“The HBO brand has a long and storied history in Taiwan. With HBO GO, our fans can now get quick and easy access to thousands of hours of premium drama, comedy and blockbuster movies,” said Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China. “The launch is boosted by our growing collection of local originals.”
The service can now be HBO GO can be downloaded as a standalone service from the Apple App Store (NT$150 per month) or on Google Play (NT$149). Within the app, a live TV function can stream HBO and CINEMAX linear channels. Each account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices and the service has Airplay and Chromecast functionality. In Taiwan, the experience is fully localised with a Chinese interface, as well as audio and subtitles available.
Recent premieres of HBO Asia Originals include The Head and The Bridge S2 which are both airing now, while Workers, a series that follows a group of construction labourers who daydream about being rich, has just concluded on air but is still available on HBO GO to stream or download. Workers sits alongside other Taiwan originals including breakout success The Teenage Psychic (S1 & S2), the six Golden Bell Awards-winning series, The World Between Us. The eight-episode Dream Raider is set to premiere soon and is the first ever sci-fi production under the HBO Asia Original banner. Another Taiwanese series, Adventure of the Ring, will debut later in 2020.
“The HBO brand has a long and storied history in Taiwan. With HBO GO, our fans can now get quick and easy access to thousands of hours of premium drama, comedy and blockbuster movies,” said Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China. “The launch is boosted by our growing collection of local originals.”