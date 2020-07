Sky Media currently represents all of Sky’s channels and also sells on behalf of a range of major broadcasters and channels including Channel 5, Viacom and Discovery. The agreement means that Sky Media, who will replace Channel 4, will exclusively sell advertisements and sponsorship across both residential and commercial feeds of all BT Sport channels in the UK as well as the BT Sport app and website.This deal follows the content deal agreed between the two media firms in 2017, which allowed Sky customers to add BT Sport to their Sky subscriptions and BT TV customers to access NOW TV content on their set-top boxes for the first time, earlier this year.“Channel 4 have been a great partner who have been with us since launch and have helped us become the established business we are today,” said BT Sport managing director Andy Haworth commenting on the deal. “I would like to thank them for all of their hard work and support. We are excited to be forging a new partnership with the Sky Media team, whose expertise in the sport market stood out, we are excited about the new opportunities this will bring and look forward to working together.”Sky chief business officer Patrick Behar added: “This new agreement between BT Sport and Sky Media is just another step forward in deepening the longstanding partnership between BT and Sky. From rolling out our world-class entertainment on BT TV through our NOW TV service , and reaching a deal to offer both parties’ sports offerings in one place earlier this year, our relationship is going from strength to strength. This latest agreement is another perfect fit for both of us and it will mean Sky Media can offer clients all the best sports advertising available in the UK, in one place.”