Aiming to give to give smart TV OEMS enhanced features and fast time to market, OTT software solutions provider Vewd has launched Broadcast Plus, a solution designed to offer smart TV manufacturers an easy-to-deploy, certification-ready broadcaster user experience for both live TV and on-demand content.
Broadcast Plus is said to provide the necessary user experience components for live TV including a programme guide that merges live, OTT, and catch-up content; a broadcast TV user experience; and a portal for broadcaster catch-up and other on-demand content. Built on the Vewd Core HTML5 rendering engine — to comply with global hybrid TV standards such as HbbTV and ATSC 3.0 — Broadcast Plus extends the TV experience alongside Vewd’s hybrid TV modules. Support for the different TV standards and certifications is built-in for a variety of international markets, for example, Freeview HD or Freeview Play in the UK.
Vewd also believes that Broadcast Plus solves a critical need for smart TV manufacturers, that is to ship a modern, fully integrated broadcaster experience in hybrid TV markets. It also extends Android TV and Linux-based TVs with a broadcaster experience and offers pre-certified and integrated hybrid TV user experience modules for major regional markets.
“Broadcast Plus changes the game for smart TV manufacturers wishing to deliver a broadcaster-compliant TV experience for hybrid markets around the world,” commented Vewd chief product officer Sascha Prüter.
“With consumers craving more TV content on their terms, broadcasters must continuously evolve and harness multiple channels of delivery from live TV to hybrid TV to pure OTT. While building this product, our goal was to ensure we bring all of these modes of consumption into a seamless, yet flexible user experience that adapts to various regional requirements. Manufacturers can now leverage Vewd’s unrivalled product portfolio and vast deployment expertise in one reliable, integrated solution.”
Vewd also believes that Broadcast Plus solves a critical need for smart TV manufacturers, that is to ship a modern, fully integrated broadcaster experience in hybrid TV markets. It also extends Android TV and Linux-based TVs with a broadcaster experience and offers pre-certified and integrated hybrid TV user experience modules for major regional markets.
“Broadcast Plus changes the game for smart TV manufacturers wishing to deliver a broadcaster-compliant TV experience for hybrid markets around the world,” commented Vewd chief product officer Sascha Prüter.
“With consumers craving more TV content on their terms, broadcasters must continuously evolve and harness multiple channels of delivery from live TV to hybrid TV to pure OTT. While building this product, our goal was to ensure we bring all of these modes of consumption into a seamless, yet flexible user experience that adapts to various regional requirements. Manufacturers can now leverage Vewd’s unrivalled product portfolio and vast deployment expertise in one reliable, integrated solution.”