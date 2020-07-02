Enabling the top European soccer club competitions to continue to be part of its La Casa del Fútbol, Telefónica has sealed a major agreement with UEFA for Spanish rights to the UEFA Champions
League and the UEFA Europa League until the 2023/2024 season.
The agreement grants to the global telco’s Movistar+ TV all broadcasting rights to the main European competitions for all its customers, both residential and HORECAS (hotels, restaurants, cafés, public premises ) in the territories of Spain and Andorra. The platform will also broadcast the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Youth League and see the birth of the UEFA Europa Conference League, an inclusive continental competition that will be held as of September 2021.
Movistar+ regards the agreement as reinforcing the platform's commitment to football as the main axis of its sports content. It said that in its now 30 years of commitment to football it has sought to raise the game beyond broadcasting, putting special focus on production, technology and innovation.
"This agreement with UEFA is an important step in Movistar's strategy linked to the world of sport. Our Movistar+ platform continues to work after three decades to continue making football accessible in our country,” said Telefónica España executive president Emilio Gayo. “A specialised team, the quality of everything surrounding the competition and differential production values are our hallmark. With Movistar, our client will always have the best sport and the latest technology to guarantee an added value entertainment experience, beyond the broadcasts.”
