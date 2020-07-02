Reaching a record high, online video service SendtoNews (STN) has revealed that its publishers delivered content to over 47.444 million unique viewers, totalling 1.041 billion video views across the US in May 2020 according to Comscore All Devices Viewership research.
SendtoNews claims to own and operate the leading digital video distribution platform in North America, supplying more than 1800 digital publishers with revenue, premium content and advanced video player technology. SendtoNews acts as a video distribution platform for over 100 content creators, including the NFL, Associated Press, MLB, Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, NBA, PGA Tour, Variety, NHL and MLS, complementing their efforts to grow and engage their digital audience while providing additional revenue opportunities for their advertisers and sponsors.
The new video views data puts STN at #13 and #21 in video views and unique viewers, respectively. STN added that it remained the leader in the sports category for desktop viewership in both metrics.
SendtoNews added that it saw 120% growth in video viewership from May 2019. This was thanks in part to initiatives like STN’s Reliving Sports smart video player, which gave publishers a way to deliver official sports content from major leagues to their users during a lull in regular season play.
Assessing the reach figures, STN described the numbers as a “milestone” and that it “reflects the trust our partners have in SendtoNews to deliver the best in digital video content, technology and monetisation opportunities to local audiences at nationwide scale.”
