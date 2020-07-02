As the operator remains on track to cover its entire network reaching more than half of the UK by the end of 2021, Liverpool and Edinburgh have become the next cities to benefit from Virgin Media's Gig1 offering average download speeds of 1104 Mbps.
The launch of Virgin gigabit broadband in the North West’s leading city and the Scottish capital, the first city in the country to gain such access, takes the next-generation network’ availability to a further 600,000 plus homes and means that 2.7 million properties across Virgin Media’s network can now access this future-proof connectivity. The new rollout also means that nearly a fifth of the Virgin Media network is now gigabit-enabled.
“Through continued investment, we’ll be bringing this next-generation connectivity to many more cities this year as we rollout gigabit broadband across our entire network at a speed and scale unmatched by anyone else commented Virgin Media chief operating officer Jeff Dodds. “Whatever the future holds, we’re connecting our customers to what’s next.”
The Liverpool and Edinburgh deployments form the latest part of Virgin Media’s plan to offer gigabit speeds to more than 15 million homes across its network by the end of next year, delivering half of the UK government’s stated ambition for gigabit broadband ambition four years early. Virgin Media will announce which further cities are set to benefit from its Gig1 service later in the year as the operator continues its national gigabit rollout plan.
Virgin Media Media first announced in 2019 that it was bringing gigabit speed broadband to residents in selected parts of the UK with the Gig1 Fibre Broadband service which is said to offer connectivity up to 20 times faster than UK average broadband speed and the company plans to bring gigabit connectivity to around 15 million UK homes by the end of 2021.
The cableco first began trialling what it says is the UK’s fastest home broadband in February 2019 with a full fibre connection offering speeds of more than 8 Gbps to homes in Cambridgeshire. The trial made use of EPON (Ethernet passive optical network) technology - a global point-to-point network standard.
“Through continued investment, we’ll be bringing this next-generation connectivity to many more cities this year as we rollout gigabit broadband across our entire network at a speed and scale unmatched by anyone else commented Virgin Media chief operating officer Jeff Dodds. “Whatever the future holds, we’re connecting our customers to what’s next.”
The Liverpool and Edinburgh deployments form the latest part of Virgin Media’s plan to offer gigabit speeds to more than 15 million homes across its network by the end of next year, delivering half of the UK government’s stated ambition for gigabit broadband ambition four years early. Virgin Media will announce which further cities are set to benefit from its Gig1 service later in the year as the operator continues its national gigabit rollout plan.
Virgin Media Media first announced in 2019 that it was bringing gigabit speed broadband to residents in selected parts of the UK with the Gig1 Fibre Broadband service which is said to offer connectivity up to 20 times faster than UK average broadband speed and the company plans to bring gigabit connectivity to around 15 million UK homes by the end of 2021.
The cableco first began trialling what it says is the UK’s fastest home broadband in February 2019 with a full fibre connection offering speeds of more than 8 Gbps to homes in Cambridgeshire. The trial made use of EPON (Ethernet passive optical network) technology - a global point-to-point network standard.