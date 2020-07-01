Aiming to accelerate the roll-out of sub-second latency bandwidth-efficient streaming solutions, THEO Technologies, creator of the high efficiency streaming protocol (HESP) and video playback solutions, and independent video software Synamedia have launched the HESP Alliance.





Introduced at NAB 2019, HESP is designed to supersede current streaming protocols by removing the need for trade-offs between latency, scalability and viewer experience. It can deliver latency as low as 400ms, at scale, as well as near real-time sub-100ms zapping times. This says the HESP Alliance results in an “unparalleled” viewing experience over standard HTTP-based Internet infrastructure and CDNs. HESP is also said to be able to reduce bandwidth costs by as much as 20% compared with current solutions such as the Common Media Application Format (CMAF) combined with chunked transfer encoding (CTE).



The goal of THEO Technologies and Synamedia is to fast-track the roll-out of cost-effective, immersive, broadcast-equivalent streaming experiences by building an ecosystem around the HESP protocol. They are inviting streaming video vendors and media companies to join the alliance.



The first HESP solutions are targeted to be available in Q4 2020. They will include an independently developed THEO Technologies HESP-enabled video player and a Synamedia HESP-certified packager. These will be followed by more third-party solutions in 2021, giving operators, broadcasters and OTT streaming services a choice of components.



"Innovation and continuously challenging the status quo is in THEO's DNA. The HESP protocol developed by our team establishes a new baseline for video delivery. This will help video service providers to boost engagement with unparalleled viewer experiences stemming from improvements in latency reduction, faster zapping times, and scalability," added Steven Tielemans, CEO at THEO Technologies. "Since the public launch of HESP last year, momentum has been building. Close collaboration between leading industry vendors and media companies will drive change and benefits for everyone in this fast-evolving industry."