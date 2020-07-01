Ultra HD HDR linear and digital channels content producer Insight TV has revealed its role in the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert event on 27 June, part of a campaign launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic aiming to get the world back on track to meet sustainable development goals (SDGs).





Hosted by Duane Johnson, The Concert celebrated innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organisations working to develop and distribute Covid-19 tests. It featured performances by Shakira (pictured), Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade and Christine and the Queens will be featured. There were also appearances by Atoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi and Salma Hayek Pinault .



Insight TV was the only channel to broadcast The Concert in 4K UHD HDR across all of its platforms in 46 countries around the world starting. Insight TV also had the special available on-demand on 28 June.



the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign had has mobilised $1.5 billion in cash grants, and $5.4 billion in loans and guarantees, for a total of $6.9 billion pledged to provide equitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines, and support for the world's poorest and most marginalised communities.

"Covid-19 has been an equal opportunity destroyer of life and livelihood, but the way governments, facilities and supply chains have operated in response to its widespread damage has been anything but equitable," said Rian Bester, CEO, Insight TV, commenting on the company's commitment. "Insight TV is joining this essential call-to-action via the powerful combination of music and television. The experience will be all the more impactful when viewed in 4K UHD HDR and we hope to play an important role in communicating a message that resonates around the world."