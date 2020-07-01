In a move that the two parties say will give content owners an added level of security in the processing of their pre-release and early-release workflows, content protection technology provider NAGRA has announced API integration of its NexGuard forensic watermarking technologies into AWS Elemental MediaConvert.





Commented Jean-Philippe Plantevin, vice president anti-piracy at The API integration of the file-based video transcoding service with the broadcast-grade features of Amazon Web Services is designed to allow for the ‘seamless’ cloud deployment of NexGuard watermarking technologies for file transcoding and OTT content preparation. It is said to provide content owners, and any third-party working on premium content, with an added layer of security and traceability for their valuable pre-release and early release content workflows and simplifies the watermarking process for file transcoding and OTT content preparation.NexGuard forensic watermarking for pre-release is available in AWS Elemental MediaConvert, enabling full automation for the watermarking process from the cloud. No extra steps are required to apply forensic watermarking in the transcoding of pre-release content, such as full features, TV series or short clips, or in the preparation of content in the cloud, such as escreeners or direct-to-consumer OTT streaming.Commented Jean-Philippe Plantevin, vice president anti-piracy at NAGRA : “For escreeners and OTT streaming, these new capabilities can be combined with our existing integration with the Amazon CloudFront CDN ensuring robust security and traceability of premium assets in pre-release and direct-to-consumer scenarios, providing an additional safeguard against leaks and piracy.”