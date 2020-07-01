As part of its growing campaign to make inroads into the UK’s online TV arena, Netgem has announced a collaboration with ISP Origin Broadband to offer multiscreen video service Origin TV.





“There was no better partner than Origin Broadband to introduce the next evolution of our TV service in the UK,” added Available from £12.99 a month when purchased with an Origin broadband contract, the new product is designed to complement the ISP’s business model. It promises customers entertainment upgraded with thousands of films and TV shows, over 120 channels, plus all of the leading the big names in catch-up TV from the UK public broadcasters and exclusive sports from around the world.Premium sport content is available through Premier Sports, with access to Spanish and Italian top football matches exclusively from LaLiga and the Serie A. A minimum of 150 games will broadcast live in HD and be included in the bundle price in the coming weeks as LaLiga, Serie A and the UK Premier League continue to their delayed conclusion . Through the Netgem TV discovery and search experience, Origin customers can use their Amazon Prime accounts to series and films, sign up to BritBox, and watch cinema releases on Rakuten TV.Origin plans for further product and customer growth throughout 2021 with Origin TV being a key part of the growth strategy. “ Origin Broadband has enjoyed double-digit growth in a highly competitive marketplace, and the low-cost yet high-quality and flexible television service provided by Netgem was the perfect tool to continue to drive that growth forwards,” commented CEO Oliver Bryssau. “Netgem allows us to provide a genuine value broadband and video package alternative to the £50/month and upwards routinely charged by our competitors, and has allowed us to do so quickly and with very little capital exposure.”“There was no better partner than Origin Broadband to introduce the next evolution of our TV service in the UK,” added Netgem TV chief commercial and customer officer Sylvain Thevenot. “The altnets are seeing great success in the currently challenging economy and we believe that adding flexible, high quality and value-conscious video services to their offering, as Origin Broadband has just done, will help continue to drive their growth forward and increase customer loyalty.”