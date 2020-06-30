As lockdown Britain carried on into May, UK viewers turned to the BBC iPlayer with the VOD, live TV and catch-up service registering a record 570 million requests marking the biggest month ever for the service.
Even though May saw lockdown measures eased slightly and improving weather across the country, the new highwater followed right after previous best month April 2020 and showed 72% growth compared with May 2019.
In terms of individual programming, the iPlayer drew huge attraction for shows like Normal People, attracting 54 million requests for the series to date, and Killing Eve, with 35 million requests for the new series so far, and 163 million requests to date for all three series. Other strong performers in May included the new series of family drama The A Word, the one-off special Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, returning entertainment series The Great British Sewing Bee and Glow Up and continuing favourites EastEnders and Casualty.
Commenting on the performance, Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “BBC iPlayer continues to rise higher with yet another record-breaking month in May - 72% more programme requests than a year ago, it’s been the only place to binge on the wonderful new hit series Normal People and the place to see returning favourite Killing Eve first. Before the lockdown period began and all the way through it, iPlayer has been providing a unique mix of entertaining, informative and educational television whenever and wherever people want it.”
