In the latest addition to growing portfolio of digital-first linear networks, Cinedigm has revealed plans to launch in Autumn 2920 MyTime Movie Network, a new female-focused linear streaming channel.
As part of what Cinedigm says will be an “unparalleled” library of curated content catering to women of all ages, the linear streaming linear channel will feature award-winning films, original series and exclusive programming.
The diverse library is said to have been seen by a combined audience of upwards of 20 million viewers, and upon its launch films from all genres will be available. These encompass thrillers such as Final Girl, starring Abigail Breslin; and date-night comedies such as What Goes Up, starring Hilary Duff; to feel-good musicals such as Pure Country 2 starring Michael McKean; and family dramas such as The Reliant, starring Kevin Sorbo.
In addition to its library of films, the network will deliver a slate of over 50 original films that will be exclusively available on MyTime Movie Network. With several original series in development, the network plans to launch with original series among its debut offerings. Additionally, the channel will premiere lifestyle content focusing on travel, health, motherhood, cooking and beauty.
Cinedigm says that the new offer will be the only OTT, linear and VOD network delivering high-quality thrillers, dramas and romantic comedies as well as original programming. It plans to launch the service globally on its footprint of more than 695 million addressable devices across OEMs, telcos, cable companies, and digital platforms. The company currently distributes its networks across every major digital streaming service including Samsung, Vizio, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV and others.
“The digital linear arena has a distinct lack of ad-supported channels catering specifically to female audiences,” said Alexandra Viglione, head of product for Cinedigm Digital Networks commenting on the launch. “We believe it’s time to change that. In this era where many households have been forced to cut costs, Cinedigm is focused on catering to the needs of these viewers seeking high-quality free ad-supported television content via their connected TVs. MyTime Movie Network is perfectly suited to meet the needs of viewers’ evolving viewing habits and growing demand for non-subscription-based entertainment.”
