Following the successful launch of the Next Gen TV infrastructure on 26 May, media technology and video transport network solutions provider LTN Global has revealed at its transport service is being used for the first commercial deployment of ATSC 3.0 in the US in Las Vegas.
And as the companies look to bring the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to new TV markets across the US, Sinclair Broadcast Group and its subsidiary, ONE Media, has selected LTN Global as their preferred transport network partner as regards ATSC 3.0.
The Next Gen TV platform has been launched by four Las Vegas TV stations that are operated by three of the nation’s largest broadcast groups including Sinclair Broadcast Group and The E.W. Scripps Company. LTN’s low-latency transport network is being used to repack channels to free up the spectrum that makes broadcasting both ATSC 3.0 together with the existing ATSC 1.0 standard possible.
LTN noted that it was currently necessary for any TV market launching ATSC 3.0 to continue support of services with ATSC 1.0. Since the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted no new spectrum for ATSC 3.0, the Las Vegas broadcast stations needed to repack with spectrum sharing arrangements in order to have both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 running at the same time. Sinclair’s KVCW station, a CW affiliate, has been converted to ATSC 3.0 and will broadcast all four station main feeds while the other three stations will continue to broadcast in the federally mandated ATSC 1.0 services for all four stations between them.
“Next Gen TV promises to completely transform the broadcast market by providing a number of new business opportunities for broadcasters. This makeover requires us to lay down an all IP foundation allowing maximum spectrum utilisation,” observed Mark Aitken, Sinclair VP advanced technology and ONE Media 3.0 President.
“LTN’s intelligent transport network provides us with a backbone that allows us to seamlessly and reliably reroute TV and data services to free up the spectrum that made this deployment possible. LTN is already connected to hundreds of broadcast stations, making it easy to partner with in supporting future ATSC 3.0 rollouts across the country.”
“With this deployment, audiences will soon enjoy more personalised and immersive viewing experiences, while broadcasters will profit from new revenue streams,” added Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman, LTN Global. We look forward to continuing to work with Sinclair and One Media to help bring this new era of television into all their markets.”
