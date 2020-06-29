To distribute its content to leading streaming TV platforms including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Vizio, LA-based digital media network Brat TV has implemented technology cloud-based technology from Amagi.
Brat TV produces shows like Chicken Girls, Total Eclipse and its latest production, Attaway General, starring TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio. The company has raised $42.5 million from media and technology investors. The network’s original content, catering to a Gen Z audience, was initially exhibited on YouTube and the engagement with the provider of technology for broadcast and streaming TV is designed to help Brat TV to expand its reach to 200+ million viewers on advertising-supported streaming TV.
“With nearly 20 million viewers tuning in on YouTube this quarter, it was high time to branch out to new television partners,” explained Brat TV co-founder Rob Fishman. “Through its business and technology leadership in distributing streaming TV content, Amagi allows us to reach millions of households, both in the United States and abroad.”
Amagi has built deep technical integration with leading streaming TV platforms to simplify distribution workflows so that it is easier for content owners such as Brat TV to launch linear channels. Amagi added that with its dynamic ad insertion solution that offers analytics and reporting features, Brat TV gets full visibility on its ad impressions and associated viewership to drive content and monetisation strategies.
