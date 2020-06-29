As the Covid-19 pandemic created a surge in home network usage, it also created a surge in technical issues and disrupted customer contact-centre operations for broadband service providers around the globe says research undertaken by Sweepr.
The provider of connected home care services surveyed more than 600 consumers across the US and UK to examine their recent customer support experiences and inclination to use digital self-service.
It found that of those who experienced technical issues, 58% could not connect to the Internet; 59% experienced slow broadband speeds; 27% had a router/modem issue; and nearly 20% could not connect to a service, such as Netflix, over a recent sixty-day period. In response, 82% first tried to fix the problem themselves, citing speed and convenience as their top two motivators. However, 72% of those who relied on their provider’s self-service tools found them not easy to find, and 71% said those instructions were also not easy to understand.
While 55% of all people could not fix their own issues, the survey revealed that the difficulty was far more acute for less tech-savvy consumers. Nearly three-quarters of self-described, non-technical people failed to fix their own problems. In total, four-fifths of all respondents who failed to fix their problems transferred to a customer support centre, and the same percentage had their issue fixed remotely without the need to send a technician to the home.
Consumers were willing to spend time fixing their own issues, but only up to a point. Almost three-quarters of respondents were willing to spend 30 minutes or less to fix their own tech issues. Only 17% spent up to an hour trying to fix their tech issues, while just 3% spent up to three hours. 17% of successful resolutions were attributable to broadband provider self-service support tools. Traditional support channels took considerable time. More than a third of people were on hold for more than 30 minutes to reach an agent.
“Both consumers and service providers are at a critical inflection point when it comes to digital self-service, accelerated by the Covid-19 situation,” said Alan Coleman, Founder and CEO of Sweepr commenting on the company's network performance survey.
“People want to solve their own home tech issues quickly, and service providers want to keep those customers happy while minimising costs. This survey showed there’s significant room for improvement on both fronts, but also unveiled a powerful upside. If 80% of tech issues can be fixed remotely by a care agent, imagine the possibilities if more of that power was automated, simplified, and placed in the hands of consumers.”
