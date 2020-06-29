



Digital TV integrated software solutions provider Mirada has released research showing what it calls an unprecedented rise in worldwide TV content consumption since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Taking data measured by its LogIQ data analytics platform, Mirada compared consumption across its customers’ pay-TV services before and during the coronavirus crisis in the territories in which they operate, from 1 February 2020, up to 30 April 2020. During this time, its customers — including izzi Telecom in Mexico and One Communications in Bermuda — have implemented a number of initiatives to keep their subscribers entertained during the quarantine in their territories, from opening up premium and additional kids and news linear channels, to adding more titles to their on-demand catalogues and even offering generous discounts on premium content.



Fundamentally the research found that between 1 February and 30 April, total linear TV — that is, traditional, scheduled TV — consumption increased by 24%, with an 18% increase in average linear consumption between Monday and Friday.



Assessing trends and attributing reasons for such growth, Mirada noted that as expected during a global pandemic, part of this increase comes from the huge growth in consumption of linear news channels, which escalated by over 80% during the period. Premium linear channels opened up by Mirada’s customers, to which consumers newly subscribed, saw more than a 170% increase in consumption.



By contrast, video-on-demand (VOD) consumption across pay-TV operators’ platforms increased by 41%, with a 32% increase in average VOD consumption between Monday and Friday. The data also revealed a significant increase in VOD consumption of children’s content, which rose by 56%. Children were found to be now watching more VOD content during the week, with a 79% increase in total consumption between Monday and Friday. Additionally, children’s VOD content consumed on a tablet device increased by as much as 122%. This said Mirada revealed a clear insight into the impact home schooling has on viewing habits and screen time amongst children, with many parents seeming to have relaxed or implemented.



As well as an unprecedented increase in consumption, the aggregated data also suggested a large shift amongst consumers towards purchasing additional TV content from transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) catalogues, with purchases of one-off items of TVOD content increasing by 48%. With more audiences staying at home during the week, Mirada’s customers saw a 49% increase in average TVOD purchases made across their platforms between Monday and Friday, increasing the proportion of monthly TVOD purchases made mid-week by 6%.



Even though he expected his company’s data analytics platform to show an increase in consumption, Mirada CEO José Luís Vazquez, said the findings were “truly extraordinary”, particularly as TV operators might only expect to see a monthly variation in consumption of around 2%.”



“Many of our customers around the world implemented solidarity initiatives to keep their subscribers entertained at home as lockdowns were announced across their territories,” Vazquez added. “This included opening up premium linear channels and offering more free kids and news channels, adding more content to their on-demand services and even providing generous discounts on premium content services…It is interesting to consider the potential long-term impact recent lockdown measures will have on TV consumption, given they have introduced large numbers of consumers to pay -TV services that might otherwise not have considered them.”