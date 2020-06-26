Furthering its recent advances into the next generation TV platform, set-top box (STB) and multiscreen software solutions provider 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) has entered into a partnership with video streaming solutions firm Broadpeak to enable what they call ‘superior’ Android TV viewing experiences.
Under the terms of the partnership, Broadpeak will join 3SS’ new 3READY Entertainment ecosystem, an all-in portfolio of complementary capabilities, technical deployment options, vendor partnership and integration network, all built around the 3SS’ 3READY Android TV Front end-UI/UX framework.
Broadpeak will bring its innovative video delivery software solutions to the partnership. These include S4Streaming, Broadpeak’s server-side controlled ABR (adaptive bitrate) streaming solution that gives video service providers full control over their managed networks and the video Quality of Experience (QoE) they provide to their subscribers. "We are teaming up because we share the same goal, namely to provide our customers with maximum flexibility and control over their service quality, so that they can deliver the ultimate Android TV viewing experiences on any device,” remarked Pierre Donath, 3SS chief product officer.
S4Streaming has now been pre-integrated with 3READY and this will result, said the partners, in a ‘powerful’ collaborative platform for broadcasters and operators who aim to launch and/or optimise their next-gen Android TV-based ABR video services.
“S4Streaming integrated with 3READY enables comprehensive control and efficiencies over the entire quality of the Android TV user experience, optimising what the viewer sees on-screen, and how they interact with it, while ensuring best possible video delivery and playback,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak.
