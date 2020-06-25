Cross screen advertising technology provider Sabio has announced the launch of Validated Publishers for App Science TV, a connected TV (CTV) ad targeting platform that uses mobile data to serve highly targeted ad units to streaming TV viewers.





Launched in October of 2019, Sabio’s App Science TV takes a holistic approach to targeting to ensure a well-rounded, 360-degree view of consumer behaviour and viewership habits is being formulated.

Validated Publishers for App Science TV is the next iteration of Sabio’s Validated Publishers’ product initially created for their mobile offering. Sabio's CTV addition is said to stem from a combined 40 years of experience at media companies like FOX, NBC and Telemundo. To meet this demand, Validated Publishers for App Science TV was created with the primary purpose of identifying premium publishers and delivering a premium audience for Sabio’s clients.



The criteria chosen in building out the Validated Publishers’ product are based on issues that Sabio says are said to be top of mind for brand advertisers today such as fraud, transparency and brand safety. Any publisher that does not meet the benchmark will be filtered out of Sabio's advertiser traffic. The company stresses that all of these factors are important for brands in determining how they allocate their advertising dollars.



“Consumer content consumption patterns according to most measures -- whether it’s viewability, brand safety, completion rate or fraud mitigation, they all indicate the growing opportunity of advertising on CTV/over-the top (OTT) platforms,” explained Simon Wong, Sabio SVP of strategy.



“Within CTV, brands are investing in premium inventory to drive ad performance while providing more brand safety assurance. Wong continued, “As the media environment becomes increasingly measurable, it will be more and more important for advertisers to have a scientific and data-driven approach to defining premium publishers and securing high-quality supply. Buyers want the measurement capabilities of desktop and mobile to be available for CTV. Measurement provides accountability and Sabio takes a data-driven, cross screen approach to everything we do, first with mobile, and now CTV.”