A study from Parks Associates and Applicaster examining the impact of Covid-19 on video consumption and the future of smart TV experience has found that 54% of US broadband households own at least one smart TV, making it the primary platform for video services.
The Optimizing the Smart TV Experience study highlighted the evolution of video and the TV in the home and the role of technology in pushing the smart TV further to the forefront of the in-home video viewing experience and especially at a at a time when content consumption was increasing dramatically.
The study found that from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, more than six million US broadband households cut the cord on their traditional pay-TV service, primarily transitioning to OTT services or broadcast TV via antennas for video content. It added that the Covid-19 crisis has further changed how households are consuming video from both a device and service perspective, and its impacts will continue even as states lift shelter-in-place orders. US broadband households are consuming on average more than 20 hours of video content weekly on the TV, an increase of nearly 40% from 2017.
“When looking specifically at online video content, the smart TV is the only measured device seeing a year-over-year increase as the primary streaming video device,” said Steve Nason, research director, Parks Associates .
“Nearly one-third of US broadband households cite a smart TV as their primary streaming video device, nearly double the rate of streaming media players and computers. Smart TVs are steadily improving their scores in ease of navigation and ability to find content or discover new apps, supplanting other video devices in the house to become the main source for video content. Enhancements such as an improved UX come at an important market inflection point, where consumers are watching more video at home while also cutting the cord on pay-TV, leaving them to search for content on their own, across multiple services.”
“We've seen broadcasters incorporate smart TVs and connected devices more and more into their app strategy, and those that have are seeing a huge uptick in overall consumption and user engagement," added Applicaster co-founder and CEO Jonathan Laor commenting on the findings of Optimizing the Smart TV Experience. "Over the past few months we've also seen end users going to their mobile devices for subscribing to new services, and a dramatic increase in their consumption on TVs, making TVs the new champions of viewer retention."
The study found that from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, more than six million US broadband households cut the cord on their traditional pay-TV service, primarily transitioning to OTT services or broadcast TV via antennas for video content. It added that the Covid-19 crisis has further changed how households are consuming video from both a device and service perspective, and its impacts will continue even as states lift shelter-in-place orders. US broadband households are consuming on average more than 20 hours of video content weekly on the TV, an increase of nearly 40% from 2017.
“When looking specifically at online video content, the smart TV is the only measured device seeing a year-over-year increase as the primary streaming video device,” said Steve Nason, research director, Parks Associates .
“Nearly one-third of US broadband households cite a smart TV as their primary streaming video device, nearly double the rate of streaming media players and computers. Smart TVs are steadily improving their scores in ease of navigation and ability to find content or discover new apps, supplanting other video devices in the house to become the main source for video content. Enhancements such as an improved UX come at an important market inflection point, where consumers are watching more video at home while also cutting the cord on pay-TV, leaving them to search for content on their own, across multiple services.”
“We've seen broadcasters incorporate smart TVs and connected devices more and more into their app strategy, and those that have are seeing a huge uptick in overall consumption and user engagement," added Applicaster co-founder and CEO Jonathan Laor commenting on the findings of Optimizing the Smart TV Experience. "Over the past few months we've also seen end users going to their mobile devices for subscribing to new services, and a dramatic increase in their consumption on TVs, making TVs the new champions of viewer retention."