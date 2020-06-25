In yet another corporate shake up for the Nordic media company, NENT Group is to combine its Viaplay streaming service in Finland with that of the country’s leading telecoms operator Elisa.





To be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 in a country with one of the highest broadband penetration rates in the world, the combined standalone service will be called Elisa Viihde Viaplay and will bring together Viaplay’s original Nordic productions, Hollywood films and series and kids’ content with Elisa Viihde Aitio’s of Finnish films and original series.



The combination of the offerings is said by the as likely to deliver accelerated subscriber growth. NENT Group will be responsible for the service’s technology and analytics, while Elisa will handle sales, marketing and customer support. Both parties will continue to invest in content for the service.



Both services will continue to operate separately until a date to be specified in Q4 2020, when Elisa Viihde Viaplay, the combined streaming offering that brings together Viaplay’s ‘Films & Series’ package and Elisa Viihde Aitio’s content, will be made available. Elisa Viihde Viaplay will initially be priced at €12.99 per month. The service will also offer an additional package including Viaplay’s sports content for a price that will be communicated in due course.



The first step of the coming together will take place in 30 June when Viaplay Films & Series and Total customers in Finland will receive access to Elisa Viihde Aitio, while Elisa Viihde Aitio customers will be able to view Viaplay’s Films & Series package. From 1 August, the monthly price of both Viaplay’s Films & Series package and Elisa Viihde Aitio will be adjusted for existing customers to €12.99 from €9.99 and €9.90 respectively.



Commenting on the move, Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: “We continue to break new ground in streaming with the most innovative partnerships in the market. Elisa Viihde Viaplay will bring together the Nordic region’s leading streaming company and a Finnish pioneer in telecoms and digital services to take streaming to the next level in Finland. Elisa Viihde Viaplay is the perfect combination of our respective strengths – a standalone streaming service that will address the whole Finnish market and provide viewers with an even stronger and more diverse offering.”



Elisa CEO Veli-Matti Mattila added: "By joining forces with NENT Group we are able to offer Finnish customers an exciting combination of high-quality content with a strong focus on Finnish and Nordic original series. We expect viewers to embrace this innovative combined service that provides extensive content and represents excellent value for money. We look forward to working together to bring Elisa Viihde Viaplay to this fast-growing market later this year."