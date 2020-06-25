In what is being described as a game-changer by the owner of the online sports and entertainment service, FaceBank and Disney Media Networks have sealed a distribution agreement to deliver Disney’s line-up of premier news, sports and entertainment content from ESPN and Walt Disney Television to live TV streaming platform fuboTV.
The deal includes both live television and VOD and will begin this summer. When it kicks in, literally in a number of cases, customers who subscribe to fuboTV’s fubo Standard base package will have access to ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX, and National Geographic.
Additional networks will also be available on fuboTV’s other packages including out-of-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV.
“With the addition to our line-up of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports,” commented David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy.”
Sean Breen, EVP, platform distribution, Disney Media Networks remarked: “Adding Disney’s array of networks across news, sports and entertainment content with ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, and Nat Geo delivers a more comprehensive channel line-up and tremendous value to customers’ subscriptions. With fuboTV’s multiple access points across all major streaming platforms and a competitive price point, we continue to serve a growing audience that consumes video on multiple screens and attract new customers into the pay-TV ecosystem.”
