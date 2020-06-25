In an agreement bringing nine streaming networks including Bambu, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, CONtv Anime and more to the SelectTV over-the-top platform, Cinedigm has announced a partnership with North American OTT company FreeCast.









The Cinedigm Channels packaged in the deal encompass Asian Blockbuster cinema, comedy, pop culture, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, documentaries, British and Australian dramas and mysteries, and British non-fiction and reality series.



The deal with FreeCast is the latest distribution expansion by Cinedigm which has a stated ambition for 2020 of expanding on its current reach of more than 330 million addressable devices in North America and more than 365 million internationally. The company plans to continue rapid expansion with digital platforms, OEMs, telcos, and cable & broadband providers worldwide.



"As families across North America seek more value out of their entertainment dollar, cord-cutting has truly become a mainstream phenomenon,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. " SelectTV provides an amazing value to consumers and their



“We are excited to bring SelectTV offers TV Shows, films, events and more online by organising all of the web's entertainment into a SmartGuide. SelectTV SmartGuide searches, updates, organises, and manages over two million video sources daily and is available in browsers, iOS and Android apps. It also supports casting to most major TVs via Chromecast and Airplay support.The Cinedigm Channels packaged in the deal encompass Asian Blockbuster cinema, comedy, pop culture, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, documentaries, British and Australian dramas and mysteries, and British non-fiction and reality series.The deal with FreeCast is the latest distribution expansion by Cinedigm which has a stated ambition for 2020 of expanding on its current reach of more than 330 million addressable devices in North America and more than 365 million internationally. The company plans to continue rapid expansion with digital platforms, OEMs, telcos, and cable & broadband providers worldwide."As families across North America seek more value out of their entertainment dollar, cord-cutting has truly become a mainstream phenomenon,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. " SelectTV provides an amazing value to consumers and their SelectTV service puts us in front of a fast-growing, highly engaged user base. This deal furthers our mission of putting Cinedigm’s networks in every home in America, accessible on every connected device.”“We are excited to bring Cinedigm’s diverse array of channel s and content to our fast-growing user base on SelectTV” added Tracy West, FreeCast EVP digital content and channel distribution. “The high quality of programming across a diverse selection of genres makes Cinedigm a perfect fit for our customers.