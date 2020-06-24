The cut-throat battles of London’s largest fictional criminal organisation are set to be unearthed again as Sky announces series two of its record-breaking original drama, Gangs of London.
The series is a contemporary take on the gangster genre and cinematic fight sequences. The first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on the Sky Atlantic channel of the past five years with a seven-day cumulative audience of over 2.23 million viewers for the opening episode overtaking other smash-hit Sky Originals including Chernobyl and Save Me. Gangs of London is also Sky’s most binged premiere boxset this year with just under a million choosing to watch to the ninth and final episode of the series within two weeks and has had over 16.6 million downloads across the series so far.
Gangs of London was created by award-winning filmmaker of The Raid film franchise, Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. The series is produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister for Sky Studios, filming on Series two is planned for next year, with the series returning in 2022.
Viewers in the US will be able to watch Gangs of London Series one this autumn after AMC picked up rights for series one of the series in the US and will also join as a co-producer for Series two. The show is also scheduled to air on Sky’s subsidiaries in Germany and Italy this summer.
Gangs of London Series two was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s managing director of content and Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky Studios, with Gabriel Silver as the executive producer for Sky Studios.
“Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years,” commented Bennett, regarding the new series. “It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome AMC to our gang for Series two alongside the teams at Pulse Films, Sister and Sky Studios.”
Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC and co-president of AMC Studios, added: “Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama and epic storylines, and we couldn’t be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series. We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sky Studios, Pulse Films and Sister to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series.”
Thomas Benski, CEO and founder, and Lucas Ochoa are the executive producers for Pulse Films alongside Jane Featherstone for Sister. NBCUniversal Global Distribution and Pulse Films will share further international licensing rights for the show.
“The overwhelming reaction and record-breaking success in the UK of the first season of Gangs of London has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to continue this epic journey with such riveting characters for season two with our amazing cast, crew and partners,” Benski remarked. “We look forward to teaming up again with our friends at Sky and to welcoming AMC on board as our US broadcast partner. AMC is the perfect home for our show, and we cannot wait for audiences stateside to experience series one this Autumn.”
