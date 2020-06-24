MGM Television’s Unscripted & Alternative Television, and Orion Television division, led by Barry Poznick, has inked a first look deal with format sourcing company Small World IFT, headed by industry veteran Tim Crescenti.





Small World IFT, founded by Crescenti in 2005, has a long history or bringing formats to the US market including Better Late Than Never, Silent Library, and I Survived a Japanese Game Show. Crescenti also discovered the landmark show Dragons’ Den aka Shark Tank while at Sony International TV.



The move is designed to bolsters the studio’s access to proven entertainment formats and unique stories from around the world. Under the agreement MGM will have an exclusive first look at international formats sourced by Small World IFT and access to their existing catalogue. Under the new deal, Small World will continue to operate independently, with MGM support and resources.



“Tim has his pulse on what’s going on globally with new, exciting, yet to be discovered IP,” commented



