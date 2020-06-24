Leading Spanish-language channels HITN-TV is claiming to have experienced significant increase in viewership during the second quarter of 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak with programming that informs, educates, and entertains Spanish-speaking families.





According to Nielsen rankings, HITN TV has seen major increases during various dayparts, including daytime, early fringe and prime, with an average of around 35% year over year. The ratings are said to represent record growth and since the crisis erupted in March, HITN’s programming delivery has been on the rise week after week. In particular, cornerstone programmes such as, Al Descubierto and Centro Médico have broken viewership records in April.



HITN says that as the weeks go by, the need to stay informed about the pandemic has been balanced with “the audience’s need for a breather.” This says the channel is demonstrated in the audience peaks reached in April by nature programs such as Planeta Helado, Mundo Salvaje con Ron Magill, Animales Maravillosos, Tesoros de Asia, Historia de la Vida, Planeta Selva, and Felinos, all of which are part of the television block



The company says that one of its ‘most outstanding successes’ has been that of the Vida y Salud brand (Life and Health). In mid-March, HITN launched its Covid-19 campaign to provide real time informative content about the coronavirus and this included the #YoMeQuedoEnCasa, stay at home campaign. In addition, the VidaySalud.com website continuously provided updated information on the Covid-19 pandemic, daily primetime reports and informational capsules to help families navigate during the pandemic.



“As expected, the viewership levels we have seen during this period of social distancing reflect how important television is as a primary source for information and entertainment. At



