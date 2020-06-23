Leading content developer NENT Studios UK has confirmed that it has gone into development with producer Projector Pictures after it secured the rights to T.M. Logan’s bestseller The Holiday.









The Holiday spent ten weeks on the Sunday Times’s top ten bestsellers’ list in 2019 and has been described as “a blistering page-turner; perfectly plotted, riveting, and with an exceptional ending”. It is currently in development as a 4 x 60’ primetime thriller, with writer Michael Crompton (Silent Witness, Safe House, Kidnap and Ransom) attached to adapt, and is receiving interest from UK broadcasters.



BAFTA-nominated UK indie Projector Pictures was founded by Trevor Eve (Shoestring, A Discovery of Witches) and its credits include two series of the critically acclaimed ITV drama Kidnap and Ransom, starring the stalwart actor as a hostage negotiator; Waking the Dead spin-off The Body Farm, co-produced with the BBC; and the feature-length Cinderella for Channel 4, starring Kathleen Turner and Jane Birkin. NENT Studios UK has an existing first-look deal with Projector Pictures.



Commenting on the deal with NENT Studios UK, Projector Pictures executive producer Rachel Gesua said: “NENT Studios UK is proving to be an invaluable partner to our business, with its financial support and extensive market knowledge bringing a new dimension to our creative development process. We are excited to see such quick progress on The Holiday, as well as significant input on the other projects on our slate, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”



EVP Dave Clarke added: "We are delighted to be working with the talented and passionate team at Projector Pictures to get this first project together off the ground. With 'The Holiday', T.M. Logan has created an unforgettable book that is difficult to put down. Our development process ensures nothing is lost and we will be excited to see the book's intriguing characters and gripping story, played out against a sun-drenched and glamorous backdrop, move seamlessly to the screen at the hands of Michael Crompton. The early interest in the UK is very positive and we anticipate that this will be replicated when we talk to potential international partners." The thriller tells the story of what was supposed to be the perfect holiday - a group of families enjoying a week together in the sun. Four women who have been best friends for as long as they can remember making the most of a luxurious villa in the south of France. But on the day they arrive, Kate uncovers a secret: her husband is having an affair. The dream holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she suspects the other woman is one of her best friends, working against Kate to destroy her family. But which one is it? As Kate closes in on the truth in the Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined.